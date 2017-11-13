Hannity encourages fans breaking Keurig coffee makers after company pulls ads

Fox News host Sean Hannity on Sunday encouraged Twitter users breaking Keurig machines in an apparent protest after the company said it would no longer advertise during Hannity’s television show.

“Deplorable friends, I am buying 500 coffee makers tomorrow to give away!! Details on radio and TV. Hint; best videos!!” Hannity wrote on Twitter Sunday night.

The Fox News host also wrote “Love it,” quoting a video showing a man smashing a Keurig machine with a gold club. The man’s tweet included the hashtag “I stand with Hannity.”

Hannity also tweeted a 2015 article from the Huffington Post, titled “Your Keurig Machine May Be Covered In Bacteria And Mold,” which described tests performed on the coffee machines by several local CBS affiliates.

Hannity’s Twitter tirade about Keurig comes after the company wrote in a tweet to the president of the liberal group Media Matters for America that it will no longer advertise during Hannity’s show on Fox.

“Angelo, thank you for your concern and for bringing this to our attention,” the Keurig account wrote to Media Matters president Angelo Carusone.

“We worked with our media partner and FOX news to stop our ad from airing during the Sean Hannity Show.”

Carusone cited Hannity's coverage of Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore (R) in his criticism on the social media website.

Keurig is one of two advertisers that said they will no longer air ads during Hannity’s show after being questioned by Twitter users regarding Hannity’s coverage of Moore, who was recently accused of engaging in sexual conduct with a 14-year-old when he was 32.

While neither company explicitly said the decision was due to Hannity’s coverage of Moore, they only made the announcements on Twitter in response to critics citing the issue.

Hannity last week urged viewers not to rush to judgment in the case of Moore, citing other cases, like the Duke lacrosse rape case, where individuals were found to be innocent. Hannity then interviewed the Alabama Republican on his radio show Friday.

During that interview, Moore denied the allegation in The Washington Post story that he in 1979 had sexual contact with a 14-year-old. However, Moore also admitted he may have dated teenaged women during that time in his life, but that he did not “remember anything like that."

The Post's story included accounts from three women who said Moore attempted to court them during the same time frame — when they were between 16 and 18 years old.