Hannity giving away hundreds of Keurig machines

Sean Hannity is giving away 500 Keurig coffee makers days after fans of the Fox News host destroyed their Keurig appliances amid an advertising dispute with the company.

"To all of my supportive and devoted fans of the show, I am giving away 500 Keurig machines as a thank you for always standing by me," the "Hannity" host wrote on Twitter on Tuesday.

To all of my supportive and devoted fans of the show, I am giving away 500 Keurig machines as a thank you for always standing by me. We accept the apology of the Keurig CEO, and look forward to enjoying a nice cup of apolitical Joe. Good Luck!https://t.co/0nxQdYlcdl @Keurig — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) November 14, 2017

ADVERTISEMENT

A page on Hannity's website allows fans to sign up to receive one of the free coffee makers.

A feud erupted between the conservative media personality and Keurig over the weekend, after the company announced that it would pull its advertisements from Hannity's show amid criticism of his coverage of Alabama GOP Senate candidate Roy Moore.

Realtor.com and Volvo have also pulled their ads from "Hannity."

Moore is facing allegations that he sought sexual and romantic relations with teenage girls when he was in his 30s. On his program Thursday, shortly after the first allegations against the GOP candidate emerged, Hannity urged viewers not to rush to judgement on the matter.

He later interviewed Moore on his radio program, during which the special election nominee denied ever committing sexual misconduct.

Keurig did not explicitly say that the decision to pull its advertisements from Hannity's show was due to the controversy over Moore. Keurig CEO Bob Gamgort said on Monday that the company did not intend to give the appearance that it was taking sides on the matter, and apologized for how the situation was handled.

Hannity has said he doesn't blame Keurig personally, accusing the liberal watchdog Media Matters for America of forcing the company's hand.