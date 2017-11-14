Hannity: Moore 'has 24 hours' to explain allegations or else he must exit race

Fox News host Sean Hannity said he's giving Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore (R) "24 hours" to prove he did not engage in sexual misconduct with teenage girls, or else he must exit the race.

“Here’s where I am tonight. Between this interview that I did and the inconsistent answers; between him saying ‘I never knew this girl’ and then that yearbook comes out - for me, the judge has 24 hours,” Hannity said Tuesday night.

“You must immediately and fully come up with a satisfactory explanation for your inconsistencies that I just showed,” Hannity continued. “You must remove any doubt. If he can’t do this, Judge Moore needs to get out of this race.”

Hannity’s comments follow several advertisers pulling their ads from his show in the wake of his coverage of Moore.

Five women have accused Moore of sexual misconduct, including one woman who alleged Moore sexually assaulted her when she was 16 and he was in his 30s.

Moore has repeatedly denied the allegations, calling them “completely false.”

Multiple prominent Republicans have called on Moore to step aside from the race.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) called for Moore to drop out of the race on Monday, and Sen. Cory Gardner (R-Colo.), who serves as the chairman of the Senate GOP's campaign arm, said the Senate should expel Moore if he wins the election.

The Republican National Committee removed itself from Moore’s joint fundraising committee in new Federal Election Commission filings on Tuesday.