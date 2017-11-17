Fox News host on Moore: 'I would kick his head in if it was one of my daughters'

Fox News host Brian Kilmeade blasted Roy Moore (R) on Friday after a woman accused the Alabama Senate candidate of calling her at her high school to ask her on a date when he was in his 30s.

Kilmeade called the alleged behavior “obscene.”

“I would kick his head in if it was one of my daughters, and then I would call the cops,” Kilmeade said on Friday’s “Brian Kilmeade Show” on Fox News Radio.

Kilmeade was speaking with Sen. James Lankford James Paul LankfordGOP senators raise concerns over tax plan Cornyn: Senate tax vote likely after Thanksgiving Senate GOP reveals different approach on tax reform MORE (R-Okla.) about the allegations against Moore. Lankford said he had spoken with friends in Alabama who felt they were in a “difficult spot” because they didn’t want to support Moore’s Democratic challenger, Doug Jones, but weren’t “sure” about supporting Moore due to the sexual misconduct allegations against him.

“Senator, nine women coming forward, that voter in Alabama that called you, is not in a hard spot,” Kilmeade said. “You cannot vote for somebody that’s calling people’s mothers to get permission, when you’re 30 years old, to date a teenager.”

Multiple women have accused Moore of sexual misconduct, including Gena Richardson, who told The Washington Post that Moore called her at her high school to ask her on a date after she refused to give him her number.



A previous report in the newspaper included several women accusing Moore of misconduct, including one woman who said Moore initiated a sexual encounter with her when she was 14 and he was in his 30s.

Another woman, Beverly Young Nelson, accused Moore of sexually assaulting her when she was 16. As proof that the two knew each other at the time, Nelson presented her high school yearbook, which she says Moore signed.

Moore has denied all the allegations, and his lawyer on Wednesday sought to discredit Nelson’s allegations, saying the signature in the yearbook could be fake and calling on Nelson to release the yearbook for handwriting analysis.

The Alabama Republican insists he will not step down from the race, saying prominent Republicans who are calling for him to step aside are attempting to “steal” the election from him.