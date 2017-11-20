Scarborough: Trump has been great for the media

MSNBC's Joe Scarborough said Monday that President Trump has been "great for the media" despite his attacks on prominent outlets.

"You can’t overstate this enough that the people that have prospered the most while Donald Trump Donald John TrumpDems win from coast to coast Falwell after Gillespie loss: 'DC should annex' Northern Virginia Dems see gains in Virginia's House of Delegates MORE’s ratings have collapsed to record lows are his enemies," Scarborough said on "Morning Joe."

"The New York Times is doing better than ever. The Washington Post is doing better than ever. Networks like CNN are doing great on revenue. We’re doing great," he continued, referencing outlets that Trump has repeatedly criticized.

ADVERTISEMENT

"All the people that he has attacked seem to actually be doing quite well. Donald Trump has been great for the media."

The New York Times and Washington Post have seen major increases in subscriptions in 2017, particularly on the digital front.

In July, the Times announced it had surpassed 3.3 million print and digital subscribers and doubled its digital base in the past two years alone.

In September, the Post tallied more than 1 million digital subscribers for the first time in the paper's history.

On the broadcast front, President Trump has slammed CNN as "fake news" more than any other outlet and even retweeted a meme of him wrestling a CNN logo to the ground in July.

The war between CNN and the president has proved to be a boon from a revenue perspective, with the network now on pace to break $1.1 billion in revenue. That tops the general election year of 2016, when it delivered more than $1 billion.

MSNBC in 2017 is attracting the most viewers in the its 21-year history.

The Comcast-owned network was the second most watched network in all of basic cable in the third quarter of 2017, trailing only Fox News.

This story was updated at 10:28 a.m.