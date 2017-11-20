New York Times journalist Glenn Thrush suspended after sexual harassment allegations

New York Times journalist Glenn Thrush has been suspended following sexual misconduct allegations in a story published Monday on Vox.

The Times confirmed on Monday that Thrush, who was hired in January to cover the Trump administration, had been suspended while the publication investigates.

"The behavior attributed to Glenn in this Vox story is very concerning and not in keeping with the standards and values of The New York Times,” said Eileen Murphy, the newspaper's senior vice president of communications, said in a statement.

“We intend to fully investigate and while we do, Glenn will be suspended. We support his decision to enter a substance abuse program. In the meantime, we will not be commenting further.”

Vox interviewed multiple women who alleged sexual misconduct against Thrush, including unwanted groping and kissing.

Laura McGann, the editorial director at Vox and the author of the story, described an incident at a bar five years ago, when she and Thrush were colleagues at Politico.

"He slid into my side of the booth, blocking me in," she wrote. "I was wearing a skirt, and he put his hand on my thigh. He started kissing me. I pulled myself together and got out of there, shoving him on my way out."

She wrote that she found a "pattern" in Thrush's behavior through interviews with other women.

"All of the women were in their 20s at the time. They were relatively early in their careers compared to Thrush, who was the kind of seasoned journalist who would be good to know," she wrote.

"At an event with alcohol, he made advances. Afterward, they (as I did) thought it best to stay on good terms with Thrush, whatever their feelings."

Thrush in a statement to Vox apologized if he made any women feel uncomfortable.

“I apologize to any woman who felt uncomfortable in my presence, and for any situation where I behaved inappropriately,” Thrush said.

“Any behavior that makes a woman feel disrespected or uncomfortable is unacceptable.”

In a statement to CNN, Thrush said he remembers the interactions with the Vox writer differently.

"My recollection of my interactions with Laura differs greatly from hers — the encounter was consensual, brief, and ended by me. She was an editor above me at this time and I did not disparage her to colleagues as POLITICO as she claims," he said.

Thrush also said he has never offered advice or mentorship to anyone "with an expectation of anything in return."

"Over the past several years, I have responded to a succession of personal and health crises by drinking heavily," he wrote. "During that period, I have done things that I am ashamed of, actions that have brought great hurt to my family and friends."

Thrush said he hasn't taken a drink since June 15 and is "working hard to repair the damage I have done."

The allegations come amid growing talk about sexual harassment.

Multiple politicians have recently been accused of sexual misconduct, including Republican Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore and Sen. Al Franken Alan (Al) Stuart FrankenOvernight Tech: Senate panel subpoenaed ex-Yahoo chief | Twitter gives all users 280 characters | FBI can't access Texas shooter's phone | EU wants tax answers from Apple Week ahead: DHS nominee heads before Senate | Ex-Yahoo chief to testify on hack | Senators dig into election security Feinstein: Sessions should re-testify on Russia meetings MORE (D-Minn.).

Several figures in the media world and Hollywood have also recently faced repercussions after accusations of sexual misconduct.

This report was updated at 11:42 a.m.