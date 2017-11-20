LaVar Ball to appear on CNN Monday night to discuss feud with Trump

LaVar Ball, the father of UCLA basketball player LiAngelo Ball, who was arrested along with two other players for shoplifting in China, will appear on "CNN Tonight" Monday evening to talk with Chris Cuomo about his feud with President Trump.

The discord started over the weekend after LaVar Ball dismissed the president's efforts to free the players, who were facing jail time.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump reportedly asked Chinese President Xi Jinping to release the players during a 12-day trip to Asia that including a stop in Beijing. The players were released on Nov. 15.

Ball, a former football and basketball player at UCLA, was asked about the president's role in getting his son released during an interview with ESPN Saturday.

"Who?" LaVar Ball asked. "What was he over there for? Don't tell me nothing. Everybody wants to make it seem like he helped me out."

The president responded Sunday on Twitter, stating he should have left the players in jail.

Shoplifting is a very big deal in China, as it should be (5-10 years in jail), but not to father LaVar. Should have gotten his son out during my next trip to China instead. China told them why they were released. Very ungrateful! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 19, 2017

“Now that the three basketball players are out of China and saved from years in jail, LaVar Ball, the father of LiAngelo, is unaccepting of what I did for his son and that shoplifting is no big deal. I should have left them in jail!” he also tweeted to his 43 million followers Sunday afternoon.

"CNN Tonight," which is hosted by Don Lemon, airs at 10 p.m.

--This report was updated at 1:42 p.m.