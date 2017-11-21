CBS 'This Morning' co-host on Charlie Rose: ‘This has to end’

CBS "This Morning" co-host Norah O'Donnell said early Tuesday that there is "no excuse" for the alleged behavior of suspended co-host Charlie Rose, who has been accused of sexual misconduct by eight women.

"This is a moment that demands a frank and honest assessment about where we stand, and more generally, the safety of women," she said.

"Let me be very clear, there is no excuse for this alleged behavior. It is systematic and pervasive."

O'Donnell said women can't achieve equality in the workplace or in society until there is a "reckoning and a taking of responsibility."

She also said she is "really proud" to work at CBS News.

"This will be investigated. This has to end," she said. "This behavior is wrong. Period."

Co-host Gayle King also said Rose "does not get a pass here."

The comments come after The Washington Post on Monday reported the accusations against Rose.

He has been accused of making unwanted sexual advances that ranged from walking around naked in front of women who worked for him, making lewd suggestions during phone calls, and groping them, according to the report.

CBS News and PBS announced Monday that Rose has been suspended while the networks investigate the allegations.

"Charlie Rose is suspended immediately while we look into this matter," a CBS spokesperson said in a statement.