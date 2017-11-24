Charlie Rose has journalism awards rescinded by universities amid allegations

Days after losing his job at CBS News and having PBS cancel his namesake show, television host Charlie Rose is losing awards from two universities, as well.

According to The Associated Press, panels at the Arizona State University and the University of Kansas made the decision to rescind awards each had given to Rose, who is facing multiple allegations of sexual misconduct.

Arizona’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication gave Rose an award for excellence in journalism in 2015. But the school's dean, Christopher Callahan, said he hoped that rescinding the honor would send a message about the seriousness of sexual harassment.

“The actions victimized young women much like those who make up the overwhelming majority of Cronkite students – young women who deserve to enter workplaces that reward them for their hard work, intelligence and creativity and where they do not have to fear for their safety or dignity,” he told the AP.

Similarly, the William Allen White Foundation at the University of Kansas, which gave Rose an award earlier this year, decided to revoke the honor after the allegations surfaced.

CBS News and PBS both fired Rose on Tuesday, after eight women came forward to accuse the television host of making unwanted sexual advances. The allegations, which centered on Rose's behavior at his PBS show, were first reported by The Washington Post.

Since his firing, three women from CBS News have alleged the Rose touched them inappropriately.