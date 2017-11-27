CNN's Cuomo rips Breitbart editor for using Ringo Starr song to defend Moore

CNN anchor Chris Cuomo on Monday clashed with a Breitbart editor who used a Ringo Starr song to defend Alabama Republican Senate nominee Roy Moore’s alleged sexual misconduct toward teenaged women.

“You know, in 1973, Ringo Starr hit No. 1 on the billboard charts with the song ‘You’re Sixteen, You’re Beautiful and You’re Mine,’” Breitbart editor Joel Pollack said during an appearance on CNN’s “New Day.”

“And it was a remake of an earlier song. He was 30-something at the time, singing about a 16-year-old. You want to take away Ringo Starr’s achievement?”

“You can’t be serious,” Cuomo said in response.

“You think that Ringo Starr’s song is supposed to be a nod towards allowing 30-year-old men to prey on teenagers?” Cuomo asked Pollack. “You don’t believe that, Joel. You’re a parent. You don’t believe that.”

Pollack went on to argue that men now must worry about a “campaign of character assassination” by the news media.

But Cuomo pushed back, arguing multiple women have come forward making allegations against Moore, which have included sexual assault.

In an interview after the first set of allegations, Moore denied that he had sexual contact with a 14-year-old girl when he was 32, but admitted he may have dated women in their late teens at that point in his life.

Moore has remained defiant, refusing to drop out of the Alabama special election despite calls from GOP senators for him to do so. President Trump, however, has signaled that he is warming to Moore, arguing the Senate cannot afford to have a Democrat win the seat.

Moore is slated to face off against Democrat Doug Jones on Dec. 12 for Attorney General Jeff Sessions Jefferson (Jeff) Beauregard SessionsGun background checks set record on Black Friday A vote to pass year-end budget is a vote to deport Dreamers Comey shares quote about freedom of the press after Trump hits CNN MORE's former Senate seat.