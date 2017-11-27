Keith Olbermann: 'I am retiring from political commentary'

GQ special correspondent Keith Olbermann announced Monday that he is "retiring from political commentary in all media venues" during his online program "The Resistance."

The former ESPN, MSNBC, Current TV and Fox Sports host said he was "confident" President Trump's presidency would end soon, thereby making it the "correct moment" to exit from making further political commentary.

"I am confident now even more so than I have been throughout the last year that this nightmare presidency of Donald John Trump will end prematurely and end soon, and I am thus also confident that this is the correct moment to end this series of commentaries," Olbermann said, adding that Trump will either be removed from office or forced to resign by his own party sometime in the next 13 months.

The 58-year-old progressive provocateur insisted to his viewers that he wasn't being fired and was in good health.

"No illness. No scandal. No firing. Just I've said what I've had to say," Olbermann said. "It was as obvious as I made it seem. I give my work everything I can, so it's not like I can dial it back."

"I am retiring from political commentary in all media venues," he concluded. "Thank you for all the kind words and all the support. Have fun storming the castle. My work here is done. Matter of fact, so is Trump's."

Olbermann said earlier this month that Trump and his family "have done more damage to America than [Osama] bin Laden and ISIS combined."