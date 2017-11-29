Matt Lauer fired from NBC amid sexual misconduct allegation

Long-time "Today" show co-host Matt Lauer has been fired from NBC News.

According to memo from NBC News Chairman Andy Lack read on NBC's "Today" show early Wednesday, the network received a "detailed complaint from a colleague about inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace by Matt Lauer."

"It represented, after serious review, a clear violation of our company's standards," the statement said.

"As a result, we've decided to terminate his employment."

The memo said that it's the first complaint the network has received about Lauer, but it has "reason to believe this may not have been an isolated incident."

"Our highest priority is to create a workplace environment where everyone feels safe and protected, and to ensure that any actions that run counter to our core values are met with consequences, no matter who the offender," the statement says.

"We are deeply saddened by this turn of events. But we will face it together as a news organization — and do it in as transparent a manner as we can."

"Today" show co-host Hoda Kotb said this is a "tough morning." She said she's known Lauer for 15 years and has loved him as a friend and a colleague.

"It's hard to reconcile what we are hearing with the man who we know who walks in this building every single day," she said.

Co-anchor Savannah Guthrie said "we are heartbroken."

President Trump also weighed in on Lauer's firing in an early morning tweet.

"Wow, Matt Lauer was just fired from NBC for “inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace,” the president said.

" But when will the top executives at NBC & Comcast be fired for putting out so much Fake News. Check out Andy Lack’s past!

