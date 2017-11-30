Conservative activist spent months trying to infiltrate Washington Post: report

A woman who tried to plant a fake story about Senate GOP candidate Roy Moore spent months attempting to worm her way into the newspaper as well as other news outlets, according to The Washington Post.

Jaime Phillips, who worked with Project Veritas, began working to gain access to individuals "within journalism or left-leaning politics" in July by signing up for two dozen network groups and other related events, according to the Post, which cited "interviews, text messages and social media posts that have since been deleted."

Phillips, who usually attended the events with a male companion, did not reveal her connection with Project Veritas and said she was "the owner of a start-up looking to recruit writers," a graduate student, or someone who was new in the area, the newspaper added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Her social media accounts also reportedly appeared to change between the spring and the summer, when she began posting tweets criticizing President Trump's policies, including his crackdown on illegal immigrants in the U.S.

The follow-up report comes after the Post reported on Monday that Phillips had attempted to plant a false story that she had a sexual relationship with Moore 1992 and that he later impregnated her at a teenager and then urged her to have an abortion at the age of 15.

Phillips repeatedly denied working with any groups that sought to target those working in the media.

Project Veritas founder James O’Keefe declined to talk to the Post about the claims after the story dropped. The group works to expose liberal media bias, using undercover videos.

The attempt to discredit the Post comes after the newspaper first published a report in which multiple women accused Moore of pursuing sexual encounters with them at the time they were underaged.