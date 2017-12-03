MSNBC host apologizes for LGBT comments: ‘I am disappointed in myself’

MSNBC host Joy Reid has apologized for old blog posts in which she made homophobic comments about Rep. Charlie Crist Charles (Charlie) Joseph CristVulnerable House incumbents build up war chests Crist endorses Murphy for Florida Senate Crist won’t run for Florida Senate MORE (D-Fla.).

Reid previously mocked Crist, who was governor at the time, as a closeted gay man, calling him “Miss Charlie,” and suggesting Republican leaders were “wooing” him once he married a woman, Mediaite reported Saturday.

“At no time have I intentionally sought to demean or harm the LGBT community, which includes people whom I deeply love. My goal, in my ham-handed way, was to call out potential hypocrisy,” Reid said Sunday in a statement to Mediaite.

The initial comments came in 2007, when Reid was working as a talk radio host and blogger writing about Florida politics. She said Crist’s sexual orientation was the subject of significant scrutiny at the time.

“But it was my own attempt at challenging Crist on my blog that has now raised the issue of not just my choice of words, but what was and is in my heart,” Reid said in her statement.

“In addition to friends and coworkers and viewers, I deeply apologize to Congressman Crist, who was the target of my thoughtlessness,” she added.

Crist filed for divorce earlier this year from his wife of nine years. He had previously married in 1979, but divorced his first wife within a year.

Crist waged an unsuccessful Senate bid in 2010 as a Republican and an independent, followed by a failed gubernatorial campaign as a Democrat in 2014.