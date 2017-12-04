Christiane Amanpour to replace Charlie Rose on PBS

CNN chief international correspondent Christiane Amanpour has been selected to be Charlie Rose's interim replacement on PBS, the network announced Monday.

The new 30-minute program begins on Monday night on PBS's New York channel, WNET, and will air on all PBS stations starting Dec. 11 at 11 p.m.

“Christiane Amanpour is a fearless and uncompromising journalist,” said Neal Shapiro, president and CEO of WNET. “We are pleased to welcome her to the PBS system and are gratified to offer this thorough and responsible news program to viewers nationwide.”

The network also plans on adding a second public affairs show to round out the hour, though it has not selected a host.

"Charlie Rose" had aired on PBS since 1991.

PBS and CBS News both fired Rose last month after multiple allegations of sexual harassment came to light.

"In light of yesterday's revelations, PBS has terminated its relationship with Charlie Rose and canceled distribution of his programs. PBS expects all the producers we work with to provide a workplace where people feel safe and are treated with dignity and respect," PBS said in a statement at the time.

The firings came after eight women accused Rose of sexual misconduct in a report published by The Washington Post on Nov. 20.