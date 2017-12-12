Matt Drudge on Ala. Senate election: 'Luther Strange would have won'

The Drudge Report’s Matt Drudge blasted Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore (R) after his loss Tuesday, saying Sen. Luther Strange Luther Johnson StrangeGOP sen: ‘Just a fact’ Moore will face ethics complaint if elected Trevor Noah: Trump must be ‘morally degenerate’ to back Roy Moore Moore gets boost from Bannon in final days of campaign MORE (R-Ala.) would have won the race.

“Luther Strange would have won in a landslide... Just too much crazy in nerve racking times,” Drudge said Tuesday night in a rare tweet. “There IS a limit!”

Luther Strange would have won in a landslide... Just too much crazy in nerve racking times. There IS a limit! pic.twitter.com/vketz7G1OR — MATT DRUDGE (@DRUDGE) December 13, 2017

Strange currently holds the seat that was up for grabs in the Alabama special election. He lost the GOP primary to Moore.

Drudge has previously labeled Moore as “Judge Whore” on his influential news-aggregation website after reports of sexual misconduct allegations against Moore were reported.

Moore was accused of sexual misconduct last month by multiple women, including one woman who said Moore initiated a sexual encounter with her when she was 14 years old and he was in his 30s.

Moore denied the allegations, but faced calls to drop out of the race from top Republicans, including Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellGOP strategist donates to Alabama Democrat McConnell names Senate GOP tax conferees Brent Budowsky: A plea to Alabama voters MORE (R-Ky.), who supported Strange in the GOP primary.

President Trump Donald John TrumpHouse Democrat slams Donald Trump Jr. for ‘serious case of amnesia’ after testimony Skier Lindsey Vonn: I don’t want to represent Trump at Olympics Poll: 4 in 10 Republicans think senior Trump advisers had improper dealings with Russia MORE threw his support behind Moore after the primary. In recent days, he urged his followers on Twitter to vote for Moore and held a campaign rally near the Alabama border in support of Moore.

Jones’s stunning victory tightens Republicans’ margin in the Senate, giving them just a 51-49 advantage over Democrats heading into the 2018 midterm elections.