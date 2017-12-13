Anderson Cooper says Twitter account hacked after tweet calling Trump a 'pathetic loser'

CNN host Anderson Cooper is claiming he was hacked after his Twitter account responded to a tweet from President Trump Donald John TrumpHouse Democrat slams Donald Trump Jr. for ‘serious case of amnesia’ after testimony Skier Lindsey Vonn: I don’t want to represent Trump at Olympics Poll: 4 in 10 Republicans think senior Trump advisers had improper dealings with Russia MORE by calling the president a "pathetic loser."

Trump on Wednesday morning tweeted that GOP Senate candidate Roy Moore worked hard in the Alabama special election, but that the "deck was stacked against him."

"The reason I originally endorsed Luther Strange Luther Johnson StrangeGOP sen: ‘Just a fact’ Moore will face ethics complaint if elected Trevor Noah: Trump must be ‘morally degenerate’ to back Roy Moore Moore gets boost from Bannon in final days of campaign MORE (and his numbers went up mightily), is that I said Roy Moore will not be able to win the General Election. I was right! Roy worked hard but the deck was stacked against him!" Trump tweeted.

Cooper's Twitter account said in response: "Oh Really? You endorsed him you tool! Pathetic loser."

Oh Really? You endorsed him you tool! Pathetic loser. — Anderson Cooper (@andersoncooper) December 13, 2017

Following the tweet, CNN Communications tweeted that someone had gained access to the Cooper's account.

This morning someone gained access to the handle @andersoncooper and replied to POTUS. We're working with Twitter to secure the account. — CNN Communications (@CNNPR) December 13, 2017

Cooper also said he "woke up to find out someone gained access" to his Twitter account.

"Just woke up to find out someone gained access to my twitter account," Cooper tweeted.

"I have not sent a tweet in days or replied to any tweets. We are looking into how this happened."

The tweets comes after Democrat Doug Jones on Tuesday defeated Moore in the Alabama Senate special election to serve out the remainder of Attorney General Jeff Sessions Jefferson (Jeff) Beauregard SessionsGOP strategist donates to Alabama Democrat House passes concealed carry gun bill Rosenstein to testify before House Judiciary Committee next week MORE's term.

Jones is the first member of his party to win a Senate seat in the state since 1992.