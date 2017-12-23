MSNBC decision to not renew Joan Walsh's contract prompts backlash from hosts

MSNBC will not renew a contributor contract with Joan Walsh, a national affairs correspondent for The Nation and former editor-at-large for Salon.

The decision by the network prompted regret from Walsh and open criticism from MSNBC hosts Joy Reid and Chris Hayes.

“Joan Walsh has been a key voice on MSNBC for years and she’s absolutely still welcome. Every year we review our paid contributors list across the ideological spectrum. Unfortunately we couldn’t renew Joan, but she and her distinct perspective will still be invited on our shows," an MSNBC spokesperson told the Hill in a statement on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Walsh took to social media to say she gave "her heart and soul to the network" and said she learned the news while baking Christmas pies with her daughter.

"So it’s true: after 12 years on MSNBC, six on contract, I learned Friday night they are not renewing. I’ve given my heart and soul to the network, from the George W. Bush years through today. I’m proud of the work I did," Walsh said in the first of two tweets to her nearly 300,000 followers.

"Yes, it’s Christmas weekend. I was baking pies with my daughter, who is home for the holidays, when I got the news. It didn’t feel too good. But all of your support helps, a lot," she continued in another tweet. "I'm grateful to the people who have fought for me."

So it’s true: after 12 years on MSNBC, six on contract, I learned Friday night they are not renewing. I’ve given my heart and soul to the network, from the George W. Bush years through today. I’m proud of the work I did. — Joan Walsh (@joanwalsh) December 23, 2017

Yes, it’s Christmas weekend. I was baking pies with my daughter, who is home for the holidays, when I got the news. It didn’t feel too good. But all of your support helps, a lot. I'm grateful to the people who have fought for me. — Joan Walsh (@joanwalsh) December 23, 2017

The news of Walsh's contract not being renewed quickly caught fire and began trending on Twitter Saturday morning.

Progressive media members protested the decision, while some on-air personalities openly defied the network decision, including hosts Joy Reid and Chris Hayes.

It's incredibly short sighted to sideline voices like Joan's, especially now. Especially given the momentousness of next year's anniversaries: the women's march, the King and RFK assassinations ... we need to be at full strength as media entities, and Joan belongs in the mix. — Joy Reid (@JoyAnnReid) December 22, 2017

I feel lucky to be among the many women who can say this: @joanwalsh was a voice of encouragement when I was first starting out, when encouragement - in particular from women - was hard to find. You may not always agree with her, but we'd all be worse off without her voice. — Olivia Nuzzi (@Olivianuzzi) December 23, 2017

Really @MSNBC? @joanwalsh is a gift to your network. What a disgraceful and stupid move. #KeepJoanWalsh — Lizz Winstead (@lizzwinstead) December 23, 2017

Losing @joanwalsh during The Reckoning is just stupid. She showed a generation of women how to be a feminist in politics, before we even had this vocabulary. #KeepJoanWalsh — jess mcintosh (@jess_mc) December 23, 2017

I've scaled back posting for a little while, but I just saw #KeepJoanWalsh trending. What's @MSNBC's rationale? I've known Joan for 15 years. She licensed my first site for Salon and was incredibly supportive. One of the most knowledgeable people in politics. An important voice. — Peter Daou (@peterdaou) December 23, 2017

My feed is 100% #KeepJoanWalsh right now and that’s exactly what it should be. — jess mcintosh (@jess_mc) December 23, 2017

The move comes as MSNBC enjoyed its most-watched year in its 21-year history.