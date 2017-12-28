Howard Dean: Older Dems need 'to get the hell out of the way' in 2020

Howard Dean says older members of the Democratic Party need "to get the hell out of the way and have somebody who is 50 running the country."

"I don't think [Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernard (Bernie) SandersSchumer: Franken should resign Franken resignation could upend Minnesota races Avalanche of Democratic senators say Franken should resign MORE] is going to be the next nominee. But he could be. But I'm very much for somebody who is younger," said Dean, a former Democratic National Committee chairman and MSNBC contributor on "Morning Joe" Thursday.

"Morning Joe" guest co-host Willie Geist noted that meant big party names such as former Vice President Joe Biden Joseph (Joe) Robinette BidenOvernight Tech: FCC won't delay net neutrality vote | Google pulls YouTube from Amazon devices | Biden scolds social media firms over transparency Medicaid funds shouldn't be used to subsidize state taxes on health care Biden hits social media firms over lack of transparency MORE, who has hinted at running, as well as Sanders, who has strong grassroots support from the party's left after his run against Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonGrassley blasts Democrats over unwillingness to probe Clinton GOP lawmakers cite new allegations of political bias in FBI Top intel Dem: Trump Jr. refused to answer questions about Trump Tower discussions with father MORE, would be out. Biden is 75 and Sanders is 76.

"I think my generation needs to get the hell out of politics. Start coaching and start moving up this next generation who are more ... fiscally sane," Dean continued. "Neither Republicans or Democrats can claim they are fiscally responsible anymore.

“This young generation is going to pay for that if we don’t get the hell out of the way and have somebody who is 50 running the country.”

He also highlighted some potential younger contenders.

"I'm going to support someone who is young and in the next generation," said Dean, naming Sens. Chris Murphy Christopher (Chris) Scott MurphyAvalanche of Democratic senators say Franken should resign Senate passes tax overhaul, securing major GOP victory Dem senator compares GOP tax bill to unicorns, Tupac conspiracy theories MORE (D-Conn.), Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisDemocrats turn on Al Franken Minnesota's largest newspaper calls on Franken to resign Democratic senator predicts Franken will resign Thursday MORE (D-Calif.), and Kirsten Gillibrand Kirsten Elizabeth GillibrandDemocrats turn on Al Franken Report: Franken will resign Thursday Minnesota's largest newspaper calls on Franken to resign MORE (D-N.Y.) as well as Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, the son of former L.A. district attorney Gil Garcetti, as possible contenders.

"I wouldn't be surprised if 17 people run," Dean said.

"Like the Republican primary the last time around," Geist said.

"Hopefully there won't be people in it for the fun of it," Dean added.

"And end up winning it anyway," joked panelist Sam Stein, in a shot at President Trump Donald John TrumpHouse Democrat slams Donald Trump Jr. for ‘serious case of amnesia’ after testimony Skier Lindsey Vonn: I don’t want to represent Trump at Olympics Poll: 4 in 10 Republicans think senior Trump advisers had improper dealings with Russia MORE.

Dean also said he thinks "progressives are in the process of informally taking over the Democratic party" and that "the country has moved to the left."

Dean, 69, led the field at one point during the 2004 Democratic presidential primary.

His comments come as cable news programs have run segments previewing the upcoming midterm elections and also the 2020 presidential race.