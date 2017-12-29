Fox's Kat Timpf: Moore is 'acting like a snowflake' by refusing to concede

Fox Business Network contributor Kat Timpf on Thursday ripped Roy Moore Roy Stewart MooreSeth Meyers mocks Roy Moore riding a horse to vote: ‘Two animals not allowed in the mall’ Colbert on Jones victory: 'It's a Christmas miracle!' Virginia gov on Alabama race: 'America wins. Pedophiles lose!' MORE for refusing to concede the Alabama Senate special election despite the certification of Sen.-elect Doug Jones (D).

“Acting like a snowflake,” Timpf said. “He needs to get on that horse and ride away into the sunset; this is absolutely ridiculous at this point.”

Timpf made the comments shortly before Alabama state officials certified Jones’s victory, making him the first Democrat to be elected to the Senate from Alabama in decades.

Moore, whose campaign was roiled by accusations of sexual misconduct and assault against teenage girls, lost to Jones by about 1.5 points in the special election to fill Attorney General Jeff Sessions Jefferson (Jeff) Beauregard SessionsGOP strategist donates to Alabama Democrat House passes concealed carry gun bill Rosenstein to testify before House Judiciary Committee next week MORE’s seat.

Weeks after the election, Moore has refused to concede, claiming voter fraud was a cause for his loss.

He filed a last-minute lawsuit on Thursday in an effort to block the state from certifying Jones’s victory, which a circuit court judge rejected. Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill said that his office fully investigated the accusations of voter fraud and found them to be not credible.

“After you lose an election, you admit that you lost,” Timpf said. “It doesn’t look good for the party … It’s a laughingstock, it’s a joke. You have to laugh so you don’t cry. He needs to go away like, a long time ago.”

Even after Jones’s certification, Moore issued a statement reiterating his claims of voter fraud and still declining to concede the election.