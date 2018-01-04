Colbert makes pitch to be considered for Trump's 'Dishonest & Corrupt Media Awards'

Stephen Colbert is openly campaigning for President Trump Donald John TrumpHouse Democrat slams Donald Trump Jr. for ‘serious case of amnesia’ after testimony Skier Lindsey Vonn: I don’t want to represent Trump at Olympics Poll: 4 in 10 Republicans think senior Trump advisers had improper dealings with Russia MORE to consider the late-night host for the president's "Dishonest & Corrupt Media Awards" by buying a billboard in Times Square and making his pitch on CBS's "The Late Show."

"You know folks, its awards season," Colbert told his audience in New York on Wednesday night. "Sunday is the Golden Globes — I'm not nominated, don't watch — but on Monday there's an awards show everyone's going to be glued to."

"Personally, I'm excited for your Dishonest & Corrupt Media Awards," Colbert said in directly addressing Trump. "Or, as we call them in the business, the Fakies."

The president announced the mock awards presentation on Twitter Tuesday night to his 45.9 million followers.

“I’m hoping to be nominated in all categories,” Colbert, a former Comedy Central host, said.

Colbert is asking to be considered for the “fakes dishonesty” and “least Breitbarty” categories.

So excited for Monday’s “MOST DISHONEST & CORRUPT MEDIA AWARDS OF THE YEAR!” See you on the red carpet, @AndersonCooper! #TheFakies pic.twitter.com/r8pYCj0g9r — Stephen Colbert (@StephenAtHome) January 3, 2018

Colbert has been a staunch Trump critic since he announced his candidacy in 2015.

The politically heavy focus has worked for "The Late Show," which was struggling from a ratings perspective while trailing NBC's Jimmy Fallon and ABC's Jimmy Kimmel.