Stephen Miller escorted off set after heated CNN interview

White House senior adviser Stephen Miller had to be escorted off the set of CNN’s “State of the Union” on Sunday after a heated interview with the show's host, Jake Tapper.

Miller was asked to leave the set multiple times but refused, after which he was escorted out by security, a CNN employee confirmed to The Hill.

The incident was first reported by Business Insider.

The Hill has reached out to the White House for comment.

Tapper on Sunday cut off his interview with Miller as the two sparred about President Trump Donald John TrumpHouse Democrat slams Donald Trump Jr. for ‘serious case of amnesia’ after testimony Skier Lindsey Vonn: I don’t want to represent Trump at Olympics Poll: 4 in 10 Republicans think senior Trump advisers had improper dealings with Russia MORE and the news network.

Miller spent a good portion of the interview defending Trump and bashing the network, and Tapper eventually cut him off, suggesting Trump was the only viewer Miller cared about.

"I think I’ve wasted enough of my viewers’ time. Thank you, Stephen,” Tapper added as he ended the interview.

In a tweet following the exchange, Trump said Tapper was "destroyed" in the interview.

This story was updated at 9:22 p.m.