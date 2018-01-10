Former Fox News correspondent James Rosen left amid harassment allegations: report

Former Fox News Channel correspondent James Rosen left the network last month amid sexual misconduct allegations, according to NPR.

NPR reported that there were three separate instances in which Rosen made "overt physical and sexual overtures" to co-workers.

The first instance reportedly involved Rosen groping a female Fox reporter in a New York City cab in the early 2000s, while a State Department producer for the network accused him of directly sexually harassing her years later.

The most recent incident took place last spring, when Rosen tried to kiss a young female reporter in an elevator.

The Hill has reached out to Fox News and Rosen for comment.

ADVERTISEMENT On Dec. 22, a Fox News spokesperson said of his sudden departure in an email, “James Rosen is exiting the company at the end of the year."

No further explanation was provided at the time.



The 49-year-old Johns Hopkins University graduate had generated headlines in 2013 after it was revealed the Obama Justice Department spied on him extensively three years earlier as part of a probe into documents leaked to the media.



Rosen, whom the Justice Department labeled a "criminal co-conspirator and a flight risk," had his movements tracked when entering and exiting the State Department and his phone records and personal emails searched.



In 2014, then-Attorney General Eric Holder Eric H. HolderFBI director defends agency after Trump attacks: It's an 'honor to represent you' FBI agents fire back at Trump: Saying we're not dedicated is 'simply false' Holder hits back at Trump: The FBI’s reputation is not in 'tatters' MORE



“I think that I could’ve been a little more careful looking at the language that was contained in the filing that we made with the court. He was labeled as a co-conspirator ... I think that could have been differently, done better," Holder said. Rosen had been with Fox News since 1999. The network launched in 1996.The 49-year-old Johns Hopkins University graduate had generated headlines in 2013 after it was revealed the Obama Justice Department spied on him extensively three years earlier as part of a probe into documents leaked to the media.Rosen, whom the Justice Department labeled a "criminal co-conspirator and a flight risk," had his movements tracked when entering and exiting the State Department and his phone records and personal emails searched.In 2014, then-Attorney Generalsaid he could have been "a little more careful" during the Rosen investigation.“I think that I could’ve been a little more careful looking at the language that was contained in the filing that we made with the court. He was labeled as a co-conspirator ... I think that could have been differently, done better," Holder said.

The allegations against Rosen are the latest to affect the network.

Former chairman and CEO Roger Ailes, as well as personalities Bill O'Reilly and Eric Bolling, left the network following sexual misconduct allegations.

Rosen in a tweet after he left Fox said he hoped to have news about his future endeavors soon.