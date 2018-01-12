Chris Matthews joked about putting 'Bill Cosby pill' in Hillary Clinton's water before interview

MSNBC host Chris Matthews once joked about giving Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonGrassley blasts Democrats over unwillingness to probe Clinton GOP lawmakers cite new allegations of political bias in FBI Top intel Dem: Trump Jr. refused to answer questions about Trump Tower discussions with father MORE a “Bill Cosby pill” before a 2016 interview, according to newly released video.

New York Magazine’s The Cut published the video Friday, showing Matthews telling jokes about Clinton before an interview in Iowa during the 2016 Democratic primary.

“Can I have some of the queen’s waters? Precious waters?” Matthews says.

“Where’s that Bill Cosby pill I brought with me?” he adds, laughing.

In a statement to The Cut, Matthews apologized for the video, saying it was a “terrible comment.”

“This was a terrible comment I made in poor taste during the height of the Bill Cosby headlines,” Matthews told the publication. “I realize that’s no excuse. I deeply regret it and I’m sorry.”

Last month, The Daily Caller reported that a former MSNBC employee who accused Matthews of sexual harassment in 1999 was given a separation payment by the network.

The woman, who was then an assistant producer on Matthews's show "Hardball with Chris Matthews," accused the longtime MSNBC host of making inappropriate comments about her while in the company of others. The Daily Caller reported that the company settled with the woman for $40,000.

MSNBC disputed the report, saying the settlement was “significantly less” than the reported amount.