Ex-Fox News hosts Bolling, Van Susteren apparently hacked

The hackers are now tweeting pictures of Eric Bolling’s DM’s. I have blacked out the DM’s to respect his privacy (though it won’t do much). pic.twitter.com/6WwijU0RzG— Eric Shaffer (@realEricShaffer) January 16, 2018
Both Greta Van Susteren and Eric Bolling have been hacked— Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) January 16, 2018
Screengrabs for posterity pic.twitter.com/H17JfFff7m
3. The connection Greta and Eric Bolling have in this case is they're both followed by @realDonaldTrump - the hackers are now sending direct messages to President TrumpDonald John TrumpHouse Democrat slams Donald Trump Jr. for ‘serious case of amnesia’ after testimony Skier Lindsey Vonn: I don’t want to represent Trump at Olympics Poll: 4 in 10 Republicans think senior Trump advisers had improper dealings with Russia MORE from Greta's account. pic.twitter.com/P5jPS1MPus— Yashar Ali (@yashar) January 17, 2018
Bolling was let go by Fox News in September amid sexual harassment allegations. The former "Cashin' In" and "The Five" host has denied the allegations.
Van Susteren parted ways with the network in September 2016 due to a reported contract dispute. The former criminal defense and civil trial lawyer signed with MSNBC not long after but saw her show canceled after just six months.
President Trump only follows 45 people on Twitter while being followed by more than 46.7 million, but two of the accounts he follows are Bolling and Van Susteren, both of whom are relatively active on the social media platform.
The Hill has reached out to Twitter for comment.
– This story was updated at 8:44 p.m.