Ex-Fox News hosts Bolling, Van Susteren apparently hacked

Former Fox News hosts Eric Bolling and Greta Van Susteren appeared to have their Twitter accounts taken over by self-identified Turkish hackers on Tuesday.

The hacked account posted photos of Bolling's direct messages on Tuesday night. Included in the direct messages shared by hackers was an email and cellphone number.

The hackers are now tweeting pictures of Eric Bolling’s DM’s. I have blacked out the DM’s to respect his privacy (though it won’t do much). pic.twitter.com/6WwijU0RzG — Eric Shaffer (@realEricShaffer) January 16, 2018

Both Greta Van Susteren and Eric Bolling have been hacked



Screengrabs for posterity pic.twitter.com/H17JfFff7m — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) January 16, 2018

Bolling was let go by Fox News in September amid sexual harassment allegations. The former "Cashin' In" and "The Five" host has denied the allegations.

Van Susteren parted ways with the network in September 2016 due to a reported contract dispute. The former criminal defense and civil trial lawyer signed with MSNBC not long after but saw her show canceled after just six months.

President Trump only follows 45 people on Twitter while being followed by more than 46.7 million, but two of the accounts he follows are Bolling and Van Susteren, both of whom are relatively active on the social media platform.

The Hill has reached out to Twitter for comment.

– This story was updated at 8:44 p.m.