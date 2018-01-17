'Fire and Fury' set for TV adaptation

"Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House,” the controversial new book about the Trump administration, is reportedly set for adaptation as a television series.

The Hollywood Reporter reported Wednesday that the deeply divisive New York Times bestseller is being shopped to networks by Endeavor Content, which purchased the rights in a deal that is said to be worth in the seven-figure range.

Wolff, 64, will executive produce the series alongside BBC executive and producer Michael Jackson, who once served as chairman of Universal Television and president of programming for IAC.

The book includes a series of stunning stories about the administration, depicting a president who didn’t think he’d win an election and struggles with the basics of governing.

Wolff writes that advisers to President Trump Donald John TrumpDems flip Wisconsin state Senate seat Sessions: 'We should be like Canada' in how we take in immigrants GOP rep: 'Sheet metal and garbage' everywhere in Haiti MORE see him as a child who is unwilling to read basic briefing papers, suggesting the circle of people around him feel he is not up to the task of being commander in chief.

The explosive allegations have led to sharp criticism from the White House and its allies, who have dismissed Wolff’s book as “trashy tabloid fiction.”

And it has brought new scrutiny to Wolff, who has been a figure in New York media circles for decades.

In the introduction to “Fire and Fury,” Wolff writes many of the accounts provided “are in conflict with one another” and may be “badly untrue.” He says he “settled on a version of events” he believed to be true.

The book immediately climbed to the top of The New York Times bestseller list while becoming the most downloaded book in its first week than any in recent memory.