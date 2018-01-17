NYT to run letters from Trump supporters in place of op-eds Thursday

The New York Times announced it will replace its usual editorial page Thursday with letters from voters who supported President Trump Donald John TrumpDems flip Wisconsin state Senate seat Sessions: 'We should be like Canada' in how we take in immigrants GOP rep: 'Sheet metal and garbage' everywhere in Haiti MORE in the 2016 election, including some who say they are now disillusioned with the Trump presidency.

In a note on the Times's opinion page Wednesday night, the newspaper recognized its critical view of the Trump administration, and said it would feature letters from Trump supporters in the spirit of "open debate" in place of the print edition's editorial page.

"The Times editorial board has been sharply critical of the Trump presidency, on grounds of policy and personal conduct. Not all readers have been persuaded," the note reads.

"In the spirit of open debate, and in hopes of helping readers who agree with us better understand the views of those who don’t, we wanted to let Mr. Trump’s supporters make their best case for him as the first year of his presidency approaches its close."

"Tomorrow we’ll present some letters from readers who voted for Mr. Trump but are now disillusioned, and from those reacting to today’s letters and our decision to provide Trump voters this platform."

In the post, the Times included some examples of letters that would be included in tomorrow's print edition, which praised Trump largely for the success of the U.S. economy.

"Donald Trump has succeeded where Barack Obama Barack Hussein ObamaMcCarthy: ‘No deadline on DACA’ Democrats will need to explain if they shut government down over illegal immigration Trump’s first year in office was the year of the woman MORE failed. The economy is up, foreign tyrants are afraid, ISIS [Islamic State in Iraq and Syria] has lost most of its territory, our embassy will be moved to Jerusalem and tax reform is accomplished. More than that, Mr. Trump is learning, adapting and getting savvier every day," wrote one reader from California.

"I would give him high marks for policies and programs that are stimulating the private sector, which, after all, pays the bills for the Democrats’ extravagant welfare programs," wrote another from New Jersey.

Trump himself has frequently attacked the paper for its critical coverage of both his campaign and now his presidency. In November, he tweeted that the "failing" New York Times was a "pipe organ" for the Democratic Party.