'Fox & Friends' on report Trump tried to fire Mueller: 'Do you even care?'

A “Fox & Friends” co-host asked viewers if they “even care” about a bombshell New York Times report that President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump: If there's no wall, there's no DACA fix Trump appears to call out Samsung over missing FBI text messages Trump Commerce pick told lawmakers he would look at reversing Obama move on internet oversight: report MORE tried to fire special counsel Robert Mueller Robert Swan MuellerSasse: US should applaud choice of Mueller to lead Russia probe MORE.

Co-host Steve Doocy started off the segment Friday morning by holding up a copy of the Times as the camera zoomed in on the report’s headline.

“Apparently the president of the United States last June wanted to fire Robert Mueller because the president felt that he had a bunch of conflicts of interest, could not adequately be the special counsel,” Doocy said.

The show then cut to a clip of Trump disputing the report, calling it “fake news.”

Pete Hegseth, filling in on the morning show, went on to criticize the Times’s reporting.

“So speaking of typical New York Times, you look in the first paragraph, all of this reporting is based on four people who are told of the matter, and also screams of a leak from the special counsel,” Hegseth said.

“Because we did know a little bit about this, we heard back in June that there were talks, the president wasn’t happy with Bob Mueller, what would he do,” Hegseth continued. “But some new details that may or may not be true.”

Co-host Ainsely Earhardt then chimed in, saying, “Well, the president says it’s fake news, that happened last June, it’s something we have to tell you about because it’s a headline in The New York Times.”

“What do you think about that; do you even care?” Earhardt asked.

Fox News host Sean Hannity said on his broadcast Thursday night that sources had confirmed the report to the network's Ed Henry, minutes after Hannity called the Times story an attempt "to distract you."

Trump regularly watches “Fox & Friends,” often tweeting about segments on the show as they air.

The president reportedly spends up to eight hours watching TV every day, and has reportedly put off starting his workday until 11 a.m. so he can watch more news and tweet in the mornings.