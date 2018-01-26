Fox won't book Steve Wynn for 'Wise Guys' after sexual misconduct accusations

Fox News said Friday that it would no longer book Republican National Committee (RNC) finance chair Steve Wynn on its program "The Wise Guys" following accusations of sexual misconduct against the casino mogul.

The network said in a statement to The Hill that if “The Wise Guys,” a recent special that Wynn co-hosted, moves forward with future installments, he will not be on the show.

“We will not be booking Steve Wynn on any potential future installments of 'The Wise Guys,' if it moves forward beyond a one-off special,” a network spokesperson wrote.

The Wall Street Journal on Friday reported accusations of sexual misconduct against Wynn that span decades, including forcing a woman to have sex with him.

Wynn has denied the accusations, saying that they were instigated by his ex-wife.

The RNC is facing major outcry over the accusations, primarily from Democrats, but also from some GOP figures.

Former RNC spokesman Doug Heye called for Wynn to be ousted as finance chair on Friday.

