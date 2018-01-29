Chris Christie joining ABC as a contributor: report

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R) is reportedly joining ABC News as a contributor.

ABC News has hired Christie to appear on their shows as an occasional contributor, NJ.com reported Monday, citing sources familiar with the discussions.

ABC's "Good Morning America" is expected to announce Christie's new role during the show's 7 a.m. hour, NJ.com wrote, citing sources.

The former 2016 Republican presidential candidate will also reportedly appear on ABC on Tuesday night to weigh in on President Trump's State of the Union speech.

The decision comes as ABC News prepares to beef up its coverage for the 2018 midterm elections.

A source told NJ.com that ABC News hired Christie because of his strong ties to the president and other top administration officials.

A network spokeswoman declined NJ.com's request for comment on the matter.