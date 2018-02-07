Cuccinelli to Ana Navarro: 'I'm sick of hearing your shrill voice in my ears'

Former Virginia Attorney General Ken Cuccinelli (R) told Republican strategist Ana Navarro that he was tired of hearing her "shrill voice" during a contentious panel segment regarding immigration policy on "CNN Tonight" late Tuesday.

"We've defamed General Kelly here in this segment. He started off by saying 'Maybe some people might have been afraid to sign up for [the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program]. Other people might have been lazy.' And both of those are true," said Cuccinelli, referring to White House chief of staff John Kelly John Francis KellyMORE.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Since the last shutdown, only one side has given any ground on this. And that is President Trump Donald John TrumpTillerson: Russia already looking to interfere in 2018 midterms Dems pick up deep-red legislative seat in Missouri Speier on Trump's desire for military parade: 'We have a Napoleon in the making' MORE has gone from the 690,000 actual number [of DACA recipients] to a hypothetical number of 1.8 [million]," Cuccinelli added

"People were afraid to sign up, and for good reason," replied Van Jones, a former Obama administration official and host on the network.

"Who cares? I care that people are breaking the law," Cuccinelli replied.

"Let me explain to you who cares. Can I answer your damn question about who cares? The people who care are the immigrants who are sick and tired of having this White House attack us and bash us on a daily basis," Navarro interjected.

"I'm sick of hearing your shrill voice in my ears," Cuccinelli said before motioning with a mocking hand gesture used indicate when someone is rambling.

The almost indiscernible crosstalk continued, with Cuccinelli at one point broaching the violent MS-13 gang deemed a "priority" by the Justice Department and Navarro shooting back, "MS-13 has nothing to do with it!"

CNN host Don Lemon defended Navarro after jumping in to break up the verbal spat.

"OK, Ken. Words matter. You just sat here and called a woman 'shrill' and then you did a little puppet thing," Lemon said.

“Oh my gosh, you’re hearing it. Look, Ana yells us all down, and you tell the rest of us to be quiet," Cuccinelli shot back.

"It's 3-on-1 here," Cuccinelli added, inferring Lemon was on Jones's and Navarro's side. "I go last."

"I'm not against you," Lemon injected. "I'm asking questions. Don't say it's 3-on-1."

"Oh come on, Don. You have a strong perspective here and you're welcome to it," Cuccinelli replied.

"I have a strong perspective here to keep you in order and to keep you to tell the truth. To hold your feet to the fire," Lemon said.

Cuccinelli was Virginia attorney general from 2010 to 2014. He ran for governor in 2013 as the Republican nominee but lost to Terry McAuliffe.

Navarro, who supported Jeb Bush's presidential run in 2016, recently has been making more appearances on ABC's "The View" and joined the show as a contributor in 2015.