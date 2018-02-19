Shepard Smith goes after Trump for not condemning Russia in tweetstorm

Fox News host Shepard Smith slammed President Trump Donald John TrumpTillerson: Russia already looking to interfere in 2018 midterms Dems pick up deep-red legislative seat in Missouri Speier on Trump's desire for military parade: 'We have a Napoleon in the making' MORE on Monday for failing to condemn Moscow but instead attacking Democrats and the FBI after more than a dozen Russians were indicted for election interference.

“The president spent the weekend defending himself, misrepresenting the truth and attacking others from his phone in Florida,” Smith said “Shepard Smith Reporting."

Smith noted that Trump attacked the Department of Justice, the FBI, national security adviser H.R. McMaster, as well as Rep. Adam Schiff Adam Bennett SchiffTrump likely to approve release of Dem memo: report Trump called for unity — he didn’t even last a week Trump to be briefed on Democratic memo MORE (D-Calif.), former President Obama and Oprah Winfrey.

ADVERTISEMENT

“He did not attack Vladimir Putin or Russia, nor did he express concern that the Russians attacked the United States. Nor did he pledge in any way to put measures in place to stop future attacks,” Smith said.

Smith also highlighted Trump’s tweet claiming that he “never said Russia did not meddle in the election.”

“But he reality is the president has questioned the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election over, and over, and over again,” the Fox News host said.

He noted Trump’s past tweets calling the probe into Russian election interference “a hoax” and the president saying he believed Russian President Vladimir Putin when Putin said Russia didn’t meddle in the election.

“The president’s spokespersons have been on television denouncing the meddling, the president has not. Not once, not on camera, not on Twitter, not anywhere,” Smith said.

Trump sent off a series of tweets in response to the indictments over the weekend.

Smith said on his show Friday that Mueller's indictment of 13 Russian nationals and three Russian groups proved that the probe is not a hoax and that “Russia attacked the United States of America.”