Gingrich says arming teachers only long-term solution to school shootings

Former Speaker Newt Gingrich (R-Ga.) on Tuesday argued that the only long-term solution to school shootings is to train teachers and administrators in the use of guns.

Gingrich offered the remarks in an interview on “Fox & Friends.”

“I think the only long-term solution, depending on the size of the school, is a minimum of six to eight teachers and administrators who are trained in the use of firearms and have conceal carry permits and are prepared to defend the kids,” said Gingrich, a Fox News contributor and former CNN “Crossfire” co-host.

“I thought the sheriff from Florida said it perfectly when he said we have experimented with the gun-free zone, it’s called a school,” said Gingrich, who served as Speaker from 1995 to 1999.

“Every school in the country is supposed to be a gun-free zone. If gun control worked, how come it didn’t work? We have to be realistic. We are not going to confiscate guns on the scale to make us a disarmed country.”

President Trump Donald John TrumpTillerson: Russia already looking to interfere in 2018 midterms Dems pick up deep-red legislative seat in Missouri Speier on Trump's desire for military parade: 'We have a Napoleon in the making' MORE will host a “listening session” with high school students and teachers on school safety Wednesday in the wake of last week’s hooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., that left 17 people dead.



In addition to the president's listening session, CNN will host a live town hall event at 9 p.m. on Wednesday with parents and students from Parkland.



“Stand Up: The Students of Stoneman Douglas Demand Action” comes as many students at the school are calling on lawmakers to take action in an effort to stop future mass shootings.



The network invited President Trump, Florida Gov. Rick Scott (R), Florida Sens. Marco Rubio Marco Antonio RubioTrump must send Russia powerful message through tougher actions McCain, Coons immigration bill sparks Trump backlash Taking a strong stance to protect election integrity MORE (R) and Bill Nelson Clarence (Bill) William NelsonInterior head to travel to Carolinas to discuss off shore drilling Overnight Finance: Trump touts trade agenda in State of the Union address | Consumer Bureau ruled constitutional | Fed leaves rates unchanged Green group backs Sens. Baldwin, Nelson for reelection MORE (D), and Florida Rep. Ted Deutch Theodore (Ted) Eliot DeutchLawmakers unveil landmark overhaul of sexual harassment policies Four lawmakers join House Climate Solutions Caucus Ethics panel denied details on lawmakers accused of harassment MORE (D) to the discussion.

Trump and Scott declined the invitation, while Rubio, Nelson and Deutch have agreed to participate.