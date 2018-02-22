CBS names Margaret Brennan new 'Face the Nation' moderator

CBS News announced Thursday that it has named Margaret Brennan moderator of its Sunday political affairs program, "Face the Nation," which had been hosted by John Dickerson since 2015.

Brennan's first day on the job as permanent host begins this Sunday, Feb. 25.

"Face the Nation is one of the longest-running traditions in television,” said CBS News President David Rhodes. “Margaret’s coverage of the White House and the world make her the ideal moderator for this legendary CBS News franchise at this moment in time.”

Brennan, 37, has reported on politics, international affairs and global markets for more than 15 years at Bloomberg, CNBC and NBC. She graduated from the University of Virginia in 2002.

In 2012, she joined CBS News and was elevated to White House and senior foreign affairs correspondent in 2017.

“Both domestically and globally, news is breaking at an unrelenting pace,” said Brennan. “Face the Nation has long been the place that viewers across the country rely on to make sense of it all by cutting through the noise to break down what matters and how it affects our daily lives. I am deeply honored and excited to carry on FACE THE NATION’s tradition of helping provide this crucial context to our viewers.”

Brennan is a term member at the Council on Foreign Relations and sits on the advisory board for the University of Virginia School of Politics, according to CBS.

“Margaret's ability to ask newsmakers tough but fair questions in a deft and respectful manner, her sharp news instincts, and her tremendous ability to make complicated subjects understandable make her the perfect person to lead us into the next chapter of the broadcast,” said Mary Hager, Executive Producer of "Face the Nation." “The entire Face the Nation team is thrilled she's taking over the anchor spot.”

John Dickerson replaced Charlie Rose Charles Peete RoseBannon: Time’s Up movement will ‘unfold like the Tea Party, only bigger’ Washington Post suspends reporter for 'inappropriate workplace conduct' Dickerson to replace Charlie Rose on CBS MORE on "CBS This Morning" in January. Rose was ousted from the network after eight women accused him of sexual harassment and misconduct. Dickerson, 49, was named "Face the Nation" anchor in April 2015 following veteran Bob Schieffer's retirement. Schieffer had anchored the program since 1991.

Brennan will also continue in her position as senior foreign affairs correspondent based in Washington, D.C.