CNN's Chris Cuomo appeared to be in disbelief on Tuesday after Carter Page, a former Trump campaign adviser, suggested that the U.S. government interfered in the 2016 U.S. presidential election more than Moscow did.

In an interview on CNN's "New Day," Page said that "all the evidence" he has seen suggests that there is more interference by the U.S. in elections than there is by Russia.

He pointed to Radio Free Europe, the U.S.-backed broadcaster, as an example.

"All the evidence I’ve seen so far, Chris, indicates that there is much more interference from the U.S. government than the Russian government," Page told Cuomo.

"You think that the United States government interfered in this last election more than the Russians did?" Cuomo asked. "Why deny that Russia was trying to mess with our election? Why do that?"

"Look, I have no evidence," Page replied.

The U.S. intelligence community concluded in a report made public early last year that Russia sought to disrupt and influence the 2016 presidential race in order to boost the campaign of then-candidate Donald Trump Donald John TrumpAccuser says Trump should be afraid of the truth Woman behind pro-Trump Facebook page denies being influenced by Russians Shulkin says he has White House approval to root out 'subversion' at VA MORE.

Special counsel Robert Mueller Robert Swan MuellerSasse: US should applaud choice of Mueller to lead Russia probe MORE, who is investigating Russia's role in the election, unsealed indictments earlier this month against 13 Russian nationals and three Russian groups for their roles in the plot to interfere in the race.

Those reports did not suggest the outcome of the 2016 presidential election was changed by the interference, or that Trump's campaign worked with Russia.

Page, who served as a foreign policy adviser to Trump in the first months of his campaign, has been a central figure in the counterintelligence investigation into Russian election meddling. He has largely rejected the notion that Russia interfered in the presidential race and has dismissed Mueller's investigation as politically motivated.