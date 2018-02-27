Shooting survivor's father admits he altered email exchanges with CNN

The father of a survivor of a mass shooting at a Florida high school admitted Tuesday that he altered an email exchange between him and CNN before sending it to other news outlets.

The Associated Press reported that Glenn Haab acknowledged omitting some words from an email conversation with a CNN producer, but said he did not do it on purpose.

The exchange stirred controversy after Haab’s son, Colton, said on Fox News that CNN scripted a question for him to ask at a town hall event on school safety and gun laws last week.

Colton is a student at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., where 17 people were killed and several others were injured in a Feb. 14 shooting.

Business Insider first reported that CNN and Colton Haab had agreed on a question that he would ask at the network's town hall with lawmakers. Glenn Haab later pulled his son out of the event, saying CNN refused to let Colton read a lengthy speech and instead wanted him to read a scripted question.

The family provided emails to other media to support their claims.

CNN then released its version of the emails, which showed that the producer wanted the student to stick to a question “that he submitted,” a phrase that was omitted in the version released by the family.

Critics of the network, including President Trump, seized on the claim that CNN rewrote Haab's question.