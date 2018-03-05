Eric Trump cites ratings report, calls CNN 'totally irrelevant'

Eric Trump Eric Frederick TrumpTrump Jr. praises 'spirit' of poverty-stricken Indians: 'Still a smile on a face' State Dept. says it did not coordinate with Trump Jr. on India speech Trump Jr. to deliver foreign policy speech during business trip to India: report MORE on Monday offered congratulations to Fox News for ratings success while taking a shot at CNN, claiming the network "has become totally irrelevant"

Trump in a morning tweet cited a February Nielson Media report while swiping at CNN, pointing out that the network only had one program in the top 25 of cable news in total viewers.

"Congratulations @FoxNews: Fox has 15 of the top 20 shows with @SeanHannity and @TuckerCarlson leading the pack at 1st and 2nd respectively. CNN has become totally irrelevant, down 19% from last year with only 1 show in the Top 25 (#24th)," Trump wrote.

Trump posted a Nielsen rating chart from Adweek showing the top 25 shows on cable news for the month of February in the category of total viewers, which included Fox's "Hannity" and "Tucker Carlson Tonight" in the top spots, with 3.33 million and 3.144 million viewers respectively. MSNBC's "Rachel Maddow Show" finished third for the month, with 2.87 million viewers.

CNN's highest-rated program in total viewers is "Anderson Cooper 360," which registered an average 1.077 million viewers at 8 p.m. in February.

But advertisers generally base their media buys by numbers in the younger 25–54-year-old demographic.

CNN fares better in that category, placing four programs in the top 25, including Cooper in 10th place, with 386,000 viewers.

Other CNN shows in the top 25 among the 25–54 age group include "Erin Burnett Outfront" at 14th, Don Lemon's "CNN Tonight" at 20th and Wolf Blitzer's "The Situation Room" in 24th place.

Overall, "Hannity" finished first in the 25–54 demographic with 711,000 viewers. His lead-in at 8 p.m., Tucker Carlson, took second place, with 650,000. Rachel Maddow's 9 p.m. program on MSNBC was third in the category for February, with 641.000. Of the top 25, Fox has 15 shows in the category, while MSNBC has six and CNN has four.

President Trump Donald John TrumpAccuser says Trump should be afraid of the truth Woman behind pro-Trump Facebook page denies being influenced by Russians Shulkin says he has White House approval to root out 'subversion' at VA MORE and sons Donald Jr. and Eric have targeted CNN on a regular basis, with all referring the network as "fake news."

The president has not appeared on CNN since August 2016.