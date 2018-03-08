Stormy Daniels records ‘60 Minutes’ interview

Adult-film actress Stormy Daniels has recorded an interview for CBS's "60 Minutes" after filing a civil suit against President Trump Donald John TrumpAccuser says Trump should be afraid of the truth Woman behind pro-Trump Facebook page denies being influenced by Russians Shulkin says he has White House approval to root out 'subversion' at VA MORE this week in an attempt to void a nondisclosure agreement between the pair.

A source familiar with the program told The Hill that Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, will appear on “60 Minutes” on a future date but won't be on the program this coming Sunday.

Michael Avenatti, the attorney representing Daniels, tweeted a photo of himself Thursday along with the actress and CNN anchor Anderson Cooper, a contributor to "60 Minutes."

Avenatti asserted during an interview earlier this week that Clifford had a past sexual relationship with Trump. The lawyer also called the White House's claim that the president had no knowledge of the reported payment by longtime Trump attorney Michael Cohen to keep Daniels quiet "patently absurd."

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said during a briefing that, to the best of her knowledge, Trump was unaware of the reported $130,000 payment by Cohen to the Daniels in October 2016, a month before the presidential election.

"The idea that somehow President Trump didn't know anything about this and that Attorney Cohen was just running off and doing what he thought was best without any consultation with President Trump, it is patently absurd," Avenatti said on CNN's "Anderson Cooper 360."

The White House's response Wednesday was its first denial that Trump had an affair with Daniels, who has previously spoken of having a sexual encounter with the president in 2006, a year after he married now-first lady Melania Trump Melania TrumpTrump ambassador pick faced complaints from female workers: report Trump lashes out at 'Fake News Media' over Mueller indictments Sanders rebuffs WaPo on Trump focusing on shooting responders: 'Very misleading' MORE.

Trump's personal lawyer reportedly attempted to silence Daniels by obtaining a temporary restraining order last week. Daniels filed her lawsuit this week in an effort to void a nondisclosure agreement between herself and Trump.

Joe Concha contributed