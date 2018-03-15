CBS will air Stormy Daniels '60 Minutes' interview: report

CBS News says it will air a recently-taped interview with adult film star Stormy Daniels on March 25, The Washington Post reports.

The news network reportedly plans to air the interview later this month, according to multiple people involved with the show. CBS sources told the Post that neither the Trump Organization nor the White House had attempted to stop the interview from airing thus far.

The news comes on the heels of a tweet from Michael Avenatti, Daniels' attorney, who said over the weekend that Trump's lawyers were "considering a challenge" to prevent the interview from airing.

Trump Lawyers Are Considering A Challenge To "60 Minutes" Airing Of A Stormy Daniels Interview https://t.co/rUpWfuR4JH via @chrisgeidner — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) March 11, 2018

Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Cliffords, recorded the interview last week after filing a civil suit to void a nondisclosure agreement between herself and Trump.

Cliffords has alleged that she was involved in a 2006 affair with the president and that she took a $130,000 payment in 2016 from Trump's lawyer, Michael Cohen, not to discuss the affair.

Trump has denied the affair, but Cohen has admitted to paying the money, which he said came from his personal equity line.

Cohen reportedly obtained a temporary restraining order against Cliffords earlier this month with the aim of stopping Cliffords from speaking publicly about the alleged affair.

Avenatti has vowed to fight Cohen and Trump in court, saying the nondisclosure agreement is invalid because Trump did not sign it.

“Earlier today, Mr. Cohen through his attorney, Mr. Rosen, further threatened my client in an effort to prevent her from telling the truth about what really happened," Avenatti said last week. "We do not take kindly to these threats, nor we will be intimidated."