CBS confirms Stormy Daniels interview to air on '60 Minutes' this Sunday

The network says in the official announcement that "Daniels talks to Anderson Cooper about the relationship she says she had with Mr. Trump in 2006 and 2007, revealing details that bring her story up to the present. It is the first and only television interview in which she speaks about the alleged relationship."

60 Minutes' interview with Stormy Daniels will be broadcast Sunday. The adult-film star and director describes the affair she says she had with Donald Trump in her first television interview about the alleged relationship.https://t.co/p3w8S7SAjm pic.twitter.com/YosFy4EKLL — 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) March 21, 2018



The president has denied ever having an affair with Daniels.



"The 60 MINUTES segment will include an examination of the potential legal and political ramifications of the $130,000 payment that Mr. Trump's attorney Michael Cohen says he made to Daniels using his own funds," the announcement continues. "Daniels accepted the money in return for signing a confidentiality agreement."

Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, is locked in a legal battle with Trump over a $130,000 payment she received weeks before the 2016 election. Daniels says the payment was part of a nondisclosure agreement regarding an affair she says she had with Trump a decade earlier. Daniels and her lawyer argue the document is not valid because Trump never signed it.