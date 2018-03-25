Stormy Daniels claims she was threatened over alleged affair

Adult-film actress Stormy Daniels says she was threatened after she agreed to discuss her alleged affair with President Trump Donald John TrumpParkland student encourages protesters to 'keep screaming at your own congressman' Seven most memorable moments from 'March for Our Lives' Trump considering expelling 20 Russian diplomats over chemical attacks: report MORE with a publication in 2011.

"I was in a parking lot, going to a fitness class with my infant daughter. Taking, you know, the seats facing backwards in the backseat, diaper bag, you know, gettin' all the stuff out. And a guy walked up on me and said to me, 'Leave Trump alone. Forget the story,' " Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, told Anderson Cooper on CBS's "60 Minutes" on Sunday.

"And then he leaned around and looked at my daughter and said, 'That’s a beautiful little girl. It'd be a shame if something happened to her mom.' And then he was gone," she continued.

The alleged incident occurred after Daniels agreed to an interview with a sister publication of In Touch magazine for $15,000.

"You took it as a direct threat?" Cooper asked her.

"Absolutely. I was rattled. I remember going into the workout class. And my hands are shaking so much, I was afraid I was gonna drop her," she said.

Daniels said she did not see the man again, but said she would recognize him if she did.

She said she did not go to the police because she was frightened.

Daniels's lawyer Michael Avenatti told MSNBC's "Morning Joe" earlier this month that Daniels had been threatened with physical harm in connection to her alleged affair with Trump, which she claims took place in 2006 at Lake Tahoe during a celebrity golf tournament.

The interview is Daniels's first public statement alleging she slept with Trump since a statement purportedly signed by her surfaced in January, claiming the affair never took place.

In the "60 Minutes" interview, Daniels said she felt pressured to sign the statement, and that she did indeed have sex with Trump in 2006.

The Wall Street Journal earlier this year reported that Trump's personal attorney Michael Cohen paid her $130,000 to remain silent about the matter during the 2016 presidential campaign.