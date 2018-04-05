A "Fox & Friends" host on Thursday ripped late-night host Jimmy Kimmel for his impression of Melania Trump Melania TrumpTrump denies knowledge of Stormy Daniels payment 'Fox & Friends' host rips Kimmel for impression of Melania Trump Trump quietly hosting private White House dinner parties: report MORE, which included mocking the Slovenia-born first lady's accent.

"If he had done this to Michelle Obama Michelle LeVaughn Robinson ObamaMichelle Obama: ‘I don’t want to run for president’ 'Fox & Friends' host rips Kimmel for impression of Melania Trump Obama eases into post-presidential life MORE ... all the mainstream media would have him on there, if he were conservative, saying he's a racist," Ainsley Earhardt said on "Fox & Friends."

Her comments come after Kimmel during his late-night show showed a clip of the first lady reading to children at the White House Easter Egg Roll earlier this week.

After the clip, Kimmel imitated the first lady's accent.

Earhardt wondered where the "outrage" was over Kimmel's impersonation.

"Imagine if we moved to another country and we had to learn that language. It would be daunting," she said.

"And then for her to become the first lady. She not only speaks five languages, she's reading different languages, too. I mean, that's not easy to do ... Shouldn't she be praised? Shouldn't we be supporting her for all of her hard work and learning?"