Tucker Carlson criticizes GOP for campaigning against Clinton: She ‘doesn’t run anything’

Fox News host Tucker Carlson jabbed Republicans on Tuesday for their continued focus on former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton as they set out on the campaign trail.

That strategy, Carlson said, has a glaring problem: Clinton is not running for office, nor is she currently an elected official.

"The appeal is obvious; nobody really likes Hillary Clinton, even people that are paid to pretend they like her," Carlson said on the Tuesday-night airing of his show "Tucker Carlson Tonight."

"The down side is, it's not really a relevant argument. Hillary Clinton doesn't run anything anymore — she doesn't represent the modern Democratic Party."

While Clinton may have lost her 2016 presidential bid against Donald Trump, she has still found herself the subject of GOP attack ads targeting other Democratic candidates.

In Florida, for example, the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) released a digital ad last month targeting Sen. Bill Nelson (D-Fla.) over his support for Clinton during the 2016 election.

"She’s called you 'deplorable.' Now, she’s called you 'backwards,'' the ad says, referring to past comments made by Clinton.

"She's called you 'deplorable.' Now, she's called you 'backwards,'' the ad says, referring to past comments made by Clinton.

"If Bill Nelson had his way, Hillary Clinton would be president," it continues. "Florida won't forget."

Corry Bliss, the executive director of the GOP-aligned Congressional Leadership Fund super PAC, told The Associated Press that Republicans are targeting Clinton, because she represents "out-of-touch far-left liberal positions." He said that voters should expect to see more ads going after the former Democratic presidential hopeful.

"I promise you that you’ll continue to see it — Hillary Clinton starring in our paid media. She’s a very powerful motivator," he told the AP.