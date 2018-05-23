Meghan McCain: Trump's dismissal of midterms 'insane and absolutely dangerous'

Meghan McCain called President Trump Donald John TrumpCNN's Zucker: Trump 'secretly watching CNN' all day and night GOP candidate behind 'Deportation Bus' loses in gubernatorial bid Penn to Hewitt: Mueller probe born out of ‘hysteria’ MORE's comments dismissive of the 2018 midterms "insane and absolutely dangerous" on Wednesday.

The perspective from the former Fox News co-host, who jumped to ABC to join “The View” last year, comes after the president jokingly questioned a line about the importance of the November elections in a speech Tuesday night at the Susan B. Anthony List gala in Washington, D.C.

“Your vote in 2018 is every bit as important as your vote in 2016,” Trump said before adding, “Although I’m not sure I really believe that. I don’t know who the hell wrote that line.”

“But it’s still important, remember," he continued to laughter to the audience.

“The story is, ’18 midterms, we need Republicans,” Trump said. “And that will happen.”

“Trump said yesterday — I mean, I know, I shouldn’t be shocked, but I’m shocked by this," McCain said in response before sharing his remarks.

"Meaning voting in the midterms is not as important as voting in the general?" McCain asked incredulously. "That’s insane and absolutely dangerous.”

Democrats need a net gain of 23 seats in November to secure their goal of winning back the House, which the party last controlled from 2007-2011.

Democrats face a tougher road in the Senate, where they are defending more than twice as many seats as the GOP.