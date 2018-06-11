Shep Smith pokes at Trump's feud with Trudeau: 'Maybe we need a northern wall'

Fox News host Shepard Smith on Monday poked at President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump: 'Excitement in the air' ahead of Kim meeting Trump doubles down on criticism of EU, Canada Merkel: EU will retaliate against Trump tariffs MORE's war of words with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, joking that the U.S. may need "a northern wall."

"The United States and Canada are in a fight, obviously," Smith deadpanned while introducing a segment on his show Monday afternoon.

"President Trump accusing the country's prime minister of making false statements, and the president's trade adviser saying there's 'a special place in hell' for the leader of Canada, our biggest trading partner in all of the world, our best friend from way back in World War II and every time in between. Canada," he continued. "Maybe we need a northern wall."

Trump and a pair of his top advisers slammed Trudeau over the weekend after the Canadian leader said that all members of the Group of Seven industrialized nations reached an agreement at the conclusion of their summit in Quebec on Saturday.

The president blasted Trudeau in a tweet, saying the U.S. would not sign the G-7 communique, contradicting Trudeau's announcement.

"Based on Justin’s false statements at his news conference, and the fact that Canada is charging massive Tariffs to our U.S. farmers, workers and companies, I have instructed our U.S. Reps not to endorse the Communique as we look at Tariffs on automobiles flooding the U.S. Market!" the president wrote.

Trudeau's office pushed back on Saturday, saying the prime minister had been consistent with Trump during the summit.

"The Prime Minister said nothing he hasn’t said before — both in public, and in private conversations with the President," the Prime Minister's Office said in a statement.

However, White House officials echoed Trump's criticism of Trudeau during appearances on the Sunday show circuit.

“He was polarizing. He really kind of stabbed us in the back,” White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow told CNN's Jake Tapper on "State of the Union."

“He did a great disservice to the whole G-7,” he added.

White House trade adviser Peter Navarro also launched a pointed attack on the Canadian leader.

"There’s a special place in hell for any foreign leader that engages in bad faith diplomacy with President Donald J. Trump and then tries to stab him in the back on the way out the door," Navarro told Chris Wallace on "Fox News Sunday."

"That's what bad faith Justin Trudeau did with that stunt press conference. That's what weak, dishonest Justin Trudeau did, and that comes right from Air Force One," he continued.

"To my friends in Canada, that was one of worst political miscalculations of a Canadian leader in modern Canadian history."

The Trump advisers' attacks on Trudeau sparked backlash in the U.S. and abroad, with several U.S. and foreign leaders leaping to his defense.

Smith's comments about Trump and his war of words with Trudeau is the latest in a series of instances where he has scrutinized the president's moves.

In March, the Fox News host denounced Trump's call to "take the guns first, go through due process second," calling it "un-American." And in April, he fact-checked Trump's claims that the U.S. Postal Service was losing large amounts of money because of Amazon.