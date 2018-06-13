Fox's Ingraham calls for Trump to fire Pruitt: 'GOTTA GO'

Fox News host Laura Ingraham on Wednesday called for Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator Scott Pruitt Edward (Scott) Scott PruittSenate panel rejects Trump’s proposed Interior, EPA cuts Overnight Energy: Dem accuses Pruitt of delaying records requests | GOP senators want Trump to submit pollution treaty | VW parent to recall 774K cars in Europe Pruitt delaying document releases, top Dem says MORE to be fired following a Washington Post report that he had a top aide and Republican donors help his wife find a job.

“PRUITT BAD JUDGMENT HURTING @POTUS, GOTTA GO: Pruitt had aide, GOP donors help wife find job,” the conservative Ingraham tweeted.

PRUITT BAD JUDGMENT HURTING @POTUS, GOTTA GO: Pruitt had aide, GOP donors help wife find job: report https://t.co/p7dhOK58Sh — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) June 13, 2018

The Post reported Wednesday that Pruitt reached out to donors including Doug Deason, whose family company has extensive holdings in the oil and gas industries, in the effort to find work for his wife, Marlyn.

The effort appeared to focus on getting Pruitt's wife a job in conservative political circles. She temporarily worked as an independent contractor for the Judicial Crisis Network.

Leonard Leo, the executive director of the Federalist Society who helped arrange the EPA head’s visit to Italy last year, referred her to the conservative group.

Pruitt has faced a number of controversies involving ethics and spending. Many of the controversies have involved allegations that he used his position as EPA head, and used the agency’s staff, for private gain, which can be illegal.

Ingraham's call for firing Pruitt is notable given her conservative credentials, and it falls in line with a number of lawmakers from both sides of the aisle who have been calling for Pruitt to be fired or resign.

Ingraham was once rumored to be a candidate for a position on Trump's staff.

She was thought to be a candidate for White House press secretary following Sean Spicer Sean Michael SpicerMedia can’t admit Trump just had his best 24 hours Metro pokes fun at Trump White House over Caps parade crowd Spicer fires back at De Niro's Trump comments: 'Hypocrisy of the left' MORE's departure, but she downplayed the rumors, telling Fox News on June 20 that she's “not sure the press secretary thing is something I’m dying to do.”