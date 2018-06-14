Trump Jr: It would be 'stupid' for Trump to sit down with Mueller

Donald Trump Jr. Donald (Don) John TrumpTrump Jr. slams 'racist' attack on Fox News host Senate staffer's indictment exposes the pitifully corrupt nature of Trump-Russia probe Ivanka Trump made millions in 2017 off personal brand, Trump Hotel MORE on Thursday said it "would be stupid" for his father, President Trump Donald John TrumpAvenatti: 'I think that Michael Cohen is in a very, very bad spot' MSNBC reporter: Detained immigrant children 'effectively incarcerated' in Texas facility GOP chairwoman: Anyone who doesn't support Trump 'will be making a mistake' MORE, to sit down with special counsel Robert Mueller Robert Swan MuellerSasse: US should applaud choice of Mueller to lead Russia probe MORE as part of his investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election.

“I wouldn't do it. I think it would be stupid,” Trump Jr. said on "Fox & Friends" Thursday morning.

“I don't think any proper lawyer would say, ‘Hey, you should go do it,’ because it's not about collusion anymore,” he continued, referring to Mueller's probe into whether the Trump campaign colluded with Moscow during the presidential election.

“It’s about, ‘Can we get him to say something that may be interpreted as somewhat off or inaccurate, and after 50,000 questions, maybe you make a mistake, and that's how we get you,' and that's ridiculous.”

The president's eldest son also voiced his distrust of Mueller's team.

"The reality is the greatest investigative bodies in the world have been looking for two years — two years — and they have come up with nothing," he added.

Trump Jr.'s comments come amid escalating tensions between his father and the special counsel.

The president has referred to Mueller's probe as a "witch hunt" on numerous occasions and repeatedly called for an end to the investigation.

Trump has also targeted the makeup of Mueller's team, referring to its members derisively as "13 Angry Democrats."

"At what point does this soon to be $20,000,000 Witch Hunt, composed of 13 Angry and Heavily Conflicted Democrats and two people who have worked for Obama for 8 years, STOP!" Trump tweeted last month after The New York Times published a bombshell report saying that Trump Jr. had met with George Nader, an emissary for the crown princes of the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia, during the 2016 campaign.

Nader, according to The Times, told Trump Jr. that the crown princes were willing to help Trump win the election.

Trump's lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, has floated the possibility of the president sitting for an interview with Mueller if the special counsel's questions meet certain conditions.

Giuliani told the Associated Press last week that Trump would only sit with Mueller if he first sees documents pertaining to the FBI's use of an informant during the campaign.

“That will not change,” Giuliani said. “We are not going to budge.”

Giuliani also said Trump's legal team is preparing to send a formal demand to Mueller for documents related to the Russia probe.

The president has repeatedly suggested that the FBI planted a spy in his campaign, a claim for which he has no evidence. Trump has also suggested that the investigation into possible collusion between his campaign and the Kremlin is nothing more than a politically motivated scheme that stemmed from the Obama administration.