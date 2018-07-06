CNN's Baldwin rips Trump's 'Pocahontas' insult: 'It is not just sexist, it is racist'

CNN anchor Brooke Baldwin said Friday that President Trump Donald John TrumpEx-CIA chief Brennan compares Trump to Bernie Madoff Timeline: The controversies of Scott Pruitt Warren: Trump should have fired Pruitt ‘28 scandals ago’ MORE referring to Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenWarren: Trump should have fired Pruitt ‘28 scandals ago’ Warren fires back at Trump: Don’t ‘obsess over my genes’ Trump: I would offer Warren M to prove her Native American heritage MORE (D-Mass.) as “Pocahontas” is “not only sexist, it is racist" after he mocked the potential 2020 contender over her questionable claim of having Native American ancestors.

"He picks on these two female members of Congress," said Baldwin on "CNN Newsroom" during a panel discussion. "Congresswoman Maxine Waters Maxine Moore WatersPelosi slams Trump's 'despicable attacks' on Waters at rally Trump bashes 'liberal Democrat Jon Tester' in Montana: He says one thing and does another Election Countdown: Calls to abolish ICE test Dem candidates | First round of House GOP 'Young Guns' | How Tester is handling Trump's Montana visit | Dem candidate won't back Schumer as leader | Super PACs ramp up Missouri ad buys MORE [D-Calif.], who has been criticized recently, and he picks on her IQ. Then he picks on Senator Warren and her race."

"So Sen. Warren clapped back with this tweet," Baldwin continued before quoting the senator's tweet that has been retweeted more than 53,000 times and liked nearly 200,000 times.

Hey, @realDonaldTrump: While you obsess over my genes, your Admin is conducting DNA tests on little kids because you ripped them from their mamas & you are too incompetent to reunite them in time to meet a court order. Maybe you should focus on fixing the lives you're destroying. — Elizabeth Warren (@elizabethforma) July 5, 2018

"On the ... point on language, why do you think he keeps calling her ‘Pocahontas?’” Baldwin asked incredulously. "It is not just sexist, it is racist!"

"It rude and mean and degrading. But in his mind and the people looking on this campaign and the re-elect, if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it," replied Republican strategist Alice Stewart.

"And it worked for him," noted Baldwin.

"With his base, it is working for him. This was a rally in Montana for Matt Rosendale [R], who is running against Sen. Jon Tester Jonathan (Jon) TesterPelosi slams Trump's 'despicable attacks' on Waters at rally Fox Business panelist: Trump rails against anonymous sources but was 'one of mine over the years' Trump returns to attacks on media: 'These are really bad people' MORE [D], who the president really wants to see unseated," Stewart continued. "In his mind, in the campaign’s mind, this was classic Trump, right to the base giving them red meat, insulting anyone and everyone in his swath."





Trump ribbed Warren, as he has done in speeches repeatedly before, during a midterm campaign rally in Montana on Thursday night.

"I will give you a million dollars to your favorite charity, paid for by Trump, if you take the test and it shows you're an Indian," he said. "I have a feeling she will say no."

"She's based her life on being a minority," Trump also added.

Warren has said she was told by her mother as a child that she was of Native American heritage but has not provided documentation to back up the claim.

“Look, I do know. I know who I am. And never used it for anything. Never got any benefit from it anywhere," Warren said in an NBC News interview on March 11.