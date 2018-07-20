Kimberly Guilfoyle leaving Fox News to campaign with Donald Trump Jr.: report

Fox News host Kimberly Guilfoyle is leaving the network to campaign for the 2018 midterm elections with her reported boyfriend Donald Trump Jr. Donald (Don) John TrumpGeorge Will charges that Trump colluded with Putin DNC claims Secret Service blocked attempt to deliver lawsuit against Kushner Secret Service spent nearly 0,000 on protection for Trump's sons during overseas trips MORE, CNN reported Friday.

Fox News confirmed the exit of "The Five" co-host Guilfoyle in a brief statement provided to The Hill.

“Fox News has parted ways with Kimberly Guilfoyle,” the statement read in its entirety.

ADVERTISEMENT

Guilfoyle will likely join America First Politics, a pro-Trump nonprofit, according to CNN.

A spokesman for Trump Jr. tweeted Friday that Guilfoyle joining Trump Jr. on the campaign trail “is a win for the entire GOP.”

“Kim is one of the most influential voices in the #MAGA movement and knows how to light up a crowd,” the spokesman, Andrew Surabian, tweeted.

Having @kimguilfoyle on the trail campaigning with @DonaldJTrumpJr for Republicans this fall is a win for the entire GOP. Kim is one of the most influential voices in the #MAGA movement and knows how to light up a crowd. https://t.co/WIbS6PKK3P — Andrew Surabian (@Surabees) July 20, 2018

Trump Jr. is expected to campaign for Republican candidates across the country ahead of the November midterms.

Trump Jr. and Guilfoyle have reportedly been dating since the president’s son announced his split from his wife, Vanessa Trump.

The couple attended the White House’s Fourth of July festivities together.

President Trump Donald John TrumpNFL freezes policy barring players from protesting during anthem McConnell spokesman on Putin visit: 'There is no invitation from Congress' Petition urges University of Virginia not to hire Marc Short MORE is a frequent viewer of Fox News, often tweeting about its programming and appearing on the network.

—Updated at 3:46 p.m.