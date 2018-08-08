GOP strategist: Close race in deep-red Ohio district has me ‘terrified’

Republican strategist Evan Siegfried said Wednesday that the results from Ohio's special election has him "terrified" about the GOP's prospects in this year's midterms.

"This is a district that President Trump Donald John TrumpFive takeaways from Ohio's too-close-to-call special election Mar-a-Lago insiders provided input on VA policy, personnel decisions: report Trump claims victory as Balderson holds on to slim lead in Ohio MORE won by 11 points. No Democrat has been elected to this House seat since 1980," Siegfried said on "MSNBC Live." "We are having a very big problem."

"If a Democrat can bring it to 1,754 votes in terms of margin of difference between the two candidates in this district, I am terrified as a Republican," he said.

His comments come as Republican candidate Troy Balderson holds a slim lead over Democrat Danny O'Connor in an Ohio district that President Trump won by more than 10 points in the 2016 presidential election.

Siegfried added that the race in the state's 12th Congressional District confirms that suburban white women are abandoning the party and that it is causing substantial harm to the GOP.

Despite the warnings, Trump declared victory on Tuesday as Balderson held a 50.2 percent to 49.3 percent lead over O'Connor with 100 percent of the precincts reporting. But more than 3,300 provisional ballots were yet to be counted, leaving the outcome still unknown.

"I think Republicans are really trying to shine something that isn’t good," Siegfried said.

The results from Ohio's special election this week have sparked notable optimism for Democrats as they attempt to retake control of the House this year. They need to gain 23 seats in the lower chamber to take control.

"This gives me optimism," Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez said on CNN's "New Day" on Wednesday. "Not only about this seat but about other House seats, the U.S. senate, and governor’s races."